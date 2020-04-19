Fiji Link resumes Nadi – Suva service from 18APR20

Fiji Link yesterday (18APR20) resumed operation, as the airline resumes service on Nadi – Suva route, following the lifting of lockdown in the country’s capital. The airline initially operates this route twice daily, with both ATR72-600 and DHC6 Twin-Otter aircraft.
FJ003 NAN0800 – 0830SUV AT7 3
FJ007 NAN0800 – 0830SUV AT7 x3
FJ021 NAN1630 – 1700SUV DHT 456
FJ021 NAN1630 – 1700SUV AT7 x456
FJ010 SUV0900 – 0930NAN AT7 D
FJ018 SUV1615 – 1700NAN DHT x123
FJ018 SUV1730 – 1800NAN AT7 123
