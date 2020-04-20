Alitalia in late-April 2020 continues to operate interim schedule on domestic and selected European routes. Planned operation for the week of 19APR20 as follows, which includes A330 service to London and Milan.
Rome – Bari 7 weekly A320/E190
Rome – Bologna 4 weekly E190
Rome – Brussels 7 weekly A319/320
Rome – Cagliari 14 weekly A319/320
Rome – Catania 14 weekly A320/321
Rome – Frankfurt 6 weekly A319/320
Rome – Geneva 5 weekly E190
Rome – Genoa 5 weekly A319/320/E190
Rome – Lamezia Terme 4 weekly A319
Rome – London Heathrow 22 weekly A320/321/330
Rome – Milan Malpensa 22 weekly A319/E190 (A330 scheduled on 20APR20)
Rome – Munich 6 weekly A319/320/E190
Rome – Naples 4 weekly E175/190
Rome – Palermo 11 weekly A320/321
Rome – Paris CDG 12 weekly A320/321
Rome – Pisa 4 weekly E175/190
Rome – Turin 5 weekly A319/320/E175/E190
Rome – Venice 5 weekly A319/E190
Alitalia week of 19APR20 Europe/Domestic operations
