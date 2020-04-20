Blue Air resumes limited scheduled operation week of 20APR20

Romanian carrier Blue Air starting this week resumes operation, after the airline suspended all scheduled passenger service from 21MAR20 to 20APR20. For the week of 20APR20 – 26APR20, the airline initially operates service to Ireland, with flights available for booking on its website.



Planned service as follows.



Bacau – Dublin 3 weekly

0B2955 BCM2300 – 0045+1DUB 738 246

0B2956 DUB0130 – 0700BCM 738 357



Bucharest – Dublin 3 weekly

0B155 OTP0715 – 0915DUB 738 246

0B156 DUB1000 – 1540OTP 738 246



Cluj – Dublin 2 weekly

0B3755 CLJ1010 – 1145DUB 738 56

0B3756 DUB1230 – 1750CLJ 738 6

0B3756 DUB1240 – 1800CLJ 738 5