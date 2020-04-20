Singapore Airlines May 2020 scheduled passenger service as of 20APR20

Singapore Airlines today (20APR20) posted its planned scheduled passenger operation for the month of May 2020, as the airline schedules 76 weekly one-way flights (including Silk Air operating flight). As the schedule update remains ongoing, planned operational aircraft is omitted in this post.
Planned operation as follows.
Singapore – Bangkok 3 weekly
Singapore – Chongqing 1 weekly (Silk Air service)
Singapore – Frankfurt 3 weekly
Singapore – Hanoi 1 weekly
Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 2 weekly
Singapore – Jakarta 5 weekly
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly
Singapore – London Heathrow 3 weekly
Singapore – Los Angeles 3 weekly
Singapore – Manila 2 weekly
Singapore – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly
Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly
Singapore – Sydney 3 weekly
Singapore – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly
Singapore – Zurich 3 weekly
