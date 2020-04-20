Philippine Airlines May 2020 Cebu – Los Angeles inventory adjustment as of 20APR20

Philippine Airlines in the last few days filed inventory changes for Cebu – Los Angeles route. As of 1045GMT 20APR20, first flight available for reservation is 16MAY20, instead of 02MAY20. Reservation for travel between 02MAY20 and 14MAY20 is not available.



The airline plans to resume this route with 777-300ER aircraft, operating 3 times weekly.



PR152 CEB2100 – 1930LAX 773 246

PR153 LAX2230 – 0500+2CEB 773 246