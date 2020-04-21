Maldivian week of 26APR20 operations as of 19APR20



Maldivian since late-March 2020 gradually reduced operation, which saw overall reduction from 817 weekly flights from week of 01MAR20 to projected 78 weekly for the week of 26APR20.



The airline’s interim schedule currently listed until 17MAY20 inclusive, including the suspension of International flights for the period of 01MAY20 – 17MAY20. Planned operation for the week of 26APR20, based on 19APR20 OAG schedules as follows.



Male – Bangkok 1 weekly

Male – Chennai 1 weekly

Male – Colombo 1 weekly

Male – Dharavandhoo Island – Hanimaadhoo Island – Male 1 weekly

Male – Funadhoo – Hanimaadhoo Island – Male 1 weekly

Male – Fuvahmulak Island – Gan Island – Male 3 weekly

Male – Gan Island 7 weekly

Male – Hanimaadhoo Island – Male 3 weekly

Male – Kaadedhdhoo Island 4 weekly

Male – Kadhdhoo Island 1 weekly

Male – Kadhdhoo Island – Thimarafushi – Male 2 weekly

Male – Kooddoo Island 3 weekly

Male – Kooddoo Island – Gan Island – Male 3 weekly

Male – Kulhudhuffushi 3 weekly

Male – Maafaru – Ifuru – Male 1 weekly

Male – Thiruvananhtapuram 4 weekly