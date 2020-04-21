Maldivian week of 26APR20 operations as of 19APR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article


Maldivian since late-March 2020 gradually reduced operation, which saw overall reduction from 817 weekly flights from week of 01MAR20 to projected 78 weekly for the week of 26APR20.

The airline’s interim schedule currently listed until 17MAY20 inclusive, including the suspension of International flights for the period of 01MAY20 – 17MAY20. Planned operation for the week of 26APR20, based on 19APR20 OAG schedules as follows.


Male – Bangkok 1 weekly
Male – Chennai 1 weekly
Male – Colombo 1 weekly
Male – Dharavandhoo Island – Hanimaadhoo Island – Male 1 weekly
Male – Funadhoo – Hanimaadhoo Island – Male 1 weekly
Male – Fuvahmulak Island – Gan Island – Male 3 weekly
Male – Gan Island 7 weekly
Male – Hanimaadhoo Island – Male 3 weekly
Male – Kaadedhdhoo Island 4 weekly
Male – Kadhdhoo Island 1 weekly
Male – Kadhdhoo Island – Thimarafushi – Male 2 weekly
Male – Kooddoo Island 3 weekly
Male – Kooddoo Island – Gan Island – Male 3 weekly
Male – Kulhudhuffushi 3 weekly
Male – Maafaru – Ifuru – Male 1 weekly
Male – Thiruvananhtapuram 4 weekly

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 October 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.