Bangkok Airways S20 Preliminary operations as of 19APR20

Bangkok Airways earlier this month suspended its scheduled operation, as the airline cancelled all domestic flights on 07APR20. Although the airline earlier announced it plans to resume service on 01MAY20, reservation is only available for travel on/after 01JUN20. For June 2020, the airline intends to operate 224 weekly flights, instead of previously planned 863 weekly (15MAR20 OAG schedules listing). For the rest of summer season, the airline will only operate ATR72 aircraft.



Bangkok – Chiang Mai 14 weekly (35 weekly as of 15MAR20)

Bangkok – Koh Samui 56 weekly (105)

Bangkok – Lampang 7 weekly (14)

Bangkok – Phuket 14 weekly (42)

Bangkok – Sukhothai 7 weekly (14)

Bangkok – Trat 7 weekly (14)

Phuket – Koh Samui 7 weekly (21)



The airline’s international service, cancelled since late-March 2020, is set to resume on 25OCT20, the launch of winter 2020/21 schedule.