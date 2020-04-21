Singapore Airlines May 2020 scheduled passenger service as of 0800GMT 21APR20

Singapore Airlines in the last 24 hours filed schedule update for the month of May 2020, currently updated until 14MAY20 inclusive. The latest adjustment reflects the airline’s statement issued yesterday (20APR20) regarding its planned operation in May 2020. Operational schedule in the GDS and OAG for the remainder of May 2020 will be filed soon.



Planned operation as of 0800GMT 21APR20 as follows.



Singapore – Bangkok 3 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Chongqing 1 weekly 737-800 (Silk Air service)

Singapore – Frankfurt 3 weekly 777-300ER

Singapore – Hanoi 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 2 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Jakarta 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – London Heathrow 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Los Angeles 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Manila 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Sydney 3 weekly 777-300ER

Singapore – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Zurich 3 weekly 777-300ER