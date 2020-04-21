Qantas week of 26APR20 domestic operations as of 19APR20

Qantas since late-March 2020 filed domestic network reduction, currently scheduled until 30MAY20, based on the airline’s schedule update. According to the schedule listing in the OAG (19APR20), the airline’s week of 26APR20 operation shows 266 weekly flights scheduled. For the month of May, the oneWorld carrier operates similar number of weekly service.
The following is a list of planned domestic service for the week of 26APR20, additional changes likely.
Adelaide – Kingscote 2 weekly
Adelaide – Port Lincoln 2 weekly
Adelaide – Whyalla 2 weekly
Brisbane – Canberra 5 weekly
Brisbane – Darwin 2 weekly
Brisbane – Emerald 2 weekly
Brisbane – Gladstone 2 weekly
Brisbane – Longreach 3 weekly
Brisbane – Mackay 2 weekly
Brisbane – Melbourne 4 weekly
Brisbane – Moranbah 4 weekly
Brisbane – Mount Isa 2 weekly
Brisbane – Rockhampton 3 weekly
Brisbane – Roma 4 weekly
Brisbane – Sydney 5 weekly
Cairns – Horn Island 2 weekly
Cairns – Townsville 4 weekly
Cairns – Weipa 2 weekly
Darwin – Alice Springs 2 weekly
Melbourne – Canberra 5 weekly
Melbourne – Launceston 2 weekly
Melbourne – Mildura 2 weekly
Melbourne – Perth 8 weekly
Melbourne – Sydney 6 weekly
Mount Isa – Cloncurry 2 weekly
Perth – Broome 2 weekly
Perth – Geraldton 2 weekly
Perth – Kalgoorlie 2 weekly
Perth – Karratha 2 weekly
Perth – Learmonth 2 weekly
Perth – Port Hedland 2 weekly
Rockhampton – Mackay 2 weekly
Roma – Charleville 2 weekly
Sydney – Albury 2 weekly
Sydney – Alice Springs 2 weekly
Sydney – Armidale 2 weekly
Sydney – Canberra 5 weekly
Sydney – Coffs Harbour 2 weekly
Sydney – Dubbo 2 weekly
Sydney – Lord Howe Island 1 weekly
Sydney – Perth 7 weekly
Sydney – Tamworth 2 weekly
Sydney – Wagga Wagga 2 weekly
Townsville – Cloncurry 2 weekly
Townsville – Mackay 3 weekly
