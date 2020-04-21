Qantas week of 26APR20 domestic operations as of 19APR20

Qantas since late-March 2020 filed domestic network reduction, currently scheduled until 30MAY20, based on the airline’s schedule update. According to the schedule listing in the OAG (19APR20), the airline’s week of 26APR20 operation shows 266 weekly flights scheduled. For the month of May, the oneWorld carrier operates similar number of weekly service.



The following is a list of planned domestic service for the week of 26APR20, additional changes likely.



Adelaide – Kingscote 2 weekly

Adelaide – Port Lincoln 2 weekly

Adelaide – Whyalla 2 weekly

Brisbane – Canberra 5 weekly

Brisbane – Darwin 2 weekly

Brisbane – Emerald 2 weekly

Brisbane – Gladstone 2 weekly

Brisbane – Longreach 3 weekly

Brisbane – Mackay 2 weekly

Brisbane – Melbourne 4 weekly

Brisbane – Moranbah 4 weekly

Brisbane – Mount Isa 2 weekly

Brisbane – Rockhampton 3 weekly

Brisbane – Roma 4 weekly

Brisbane – Sydney 5 weekly

Cairns – Horn Island 2 weekly

Cairns – Townsville 4 weekly

Cairns – Weipa 2 weekly

Darwin – Alice Springs 2 weekly

Melbourne – Canberra 5 weekly

Melbourne – Launceston 2 weekly

Melbourne – Mildura 2 weekly

Melbourne – Perth 8 weekly

Melbourne – Sydney 6 weekly

Mount Isa – Cloncurry 2 weekly

Perth – Broome 2 weekly

Perth – Geraldton 2 weekly

Perth – Kalgoorlie 2 weekly

Perth – Karratha 2 weekly

Perth – Learmonth 2 weekly

Perth – Port Hedland 2 weekly

Rockhampton – Mackay 2 weekly

Roma – Charleville 2 weekly

Sydney – Albury 2 weekly

Sydney – Alice Springs 2 weekly

Sydney – Armidale 2 weekly

Sydney – Canberra 5 weekly

Sydney – Coffs Harbour 2 weekly

Sydney – Dubbo 2 weekly

Sydney – Lord Howe Island 1 weekly

Sydney – Perth 7 weekly

Sydney – Tamworth 2 weekly

Sydney – Wagga Wagga 2 weekly

Townsville – Cloncurry 2 weekly

Townsville – Mackay 3 weekly