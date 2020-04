Air Canada suspends scheduled US service 27APR20 – 21MAY20

Air Canada on Tuesday (21APR20) announced temporary suspension of regular scheduled passenger flights to the US for 30 days. The Star Alliance carrier previously filed following US service for the month of May 2020.

Service cancellation is in effect from 27APR20 to 21MAY20.



Montreal – Boston 1 daily

Montreal – Chicago O’Hare 1 daily

Montreal – Fort Lauderdale 3 weekly

Montreal – Los Angeles 3 weekly from 11MAY20

Montreal – New York LaGuardia 1 daily from 04MAY20

Montreal – Orlando 2 weekly

Toronto – Boston 2 daily

Toronto – Chicago O’Hare 2 daily

Toronto – Denver 1 daily from 11MAY20

Toronto – Fort Lauderdale 3 weekly

Toronto – Houston 1 daily

Toronto – Los Angeles 1 daily

Toronto – New York LaGuardia 1 daily from 04MAY20

Toronto – Orlando 3 weekly

Toronto – San Francisco 1 daily

Toronto – Washington Dulles 1 daily

Vancouver – Los Angeles 10 weekly

Vancouver – San Francisco 10 weekly

Toronto – Seattle 1 daily