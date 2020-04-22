Interjet April 2020 operations as of 19APR20

Interjet during the month of April 2020 has reduced overall operation to 5 domestic routes, operating 148 weekly flights on regular basis. Based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules listing, the airline scheduled 2000 – 2200 flights for the month of April.



Planned operation for April, based on 19APR20 OAG schedules, as follows.



Mexico City – Cancun 28 weekly

Mexico City – Guadalajara 21 weekly

Mexico City – Merida 2 weekly

Mexico City – Monterrey 21 weekly

Mexico City – Tijuana 2 weekly