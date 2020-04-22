Interjet during the month of April 2020 has reduced overall operation to 5 domestic routes, operating 148 weekly flights on regular basis. Based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules listing, the airline scheduled 2000 – 2200 flights for the month of April.
Planned operation for April, based on 19APR20 OAG schedules, as follows.
Mexico City – Cancun 28 weekly
Mexico City – Guadalajara 21 weekly
Mexico City – Merida 2 weekly
Mexico City – Monterrey 21 weekly
Mexico City – Tijuana 2 weekly
Interjet April 2020 operations as of 19APR20
