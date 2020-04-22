Sky Airline has revised planned new routes launch in Northern summer 2020 season, from Chile and Peru. Latest revision to planned service launch, based on the airline's booking system on its website as of 21APR20, as follows.
Lima – Cancun eff 02OCT20 3 weekly A320 (Previous plan: 13APR20)
Lima – Punta Cana eff 01OCT20 4 weekly A320 (Previous plan: eff 02APR20)
Santiago de Chile – Bogota eff 07SEP20 3 weekly A320 (Previous plan: eff 01JUN20)
Sky Airline delays new routes launch to Sep/Oct 2020
Posted
Sky Airline has revised planned new routes launch in Northern summer 2020 season, from Chile and Peru. Latest revision to planned service launch, based on the airline's booking system on its website as of 21APR20, as follows.