Air Caraibes in September 2020 plans limited-time charter service to Palermo and Malta, based on GDS schedules and OAG listing. Planned charter would see the airline operates Paris Orly – Malta and Malta – Palermo sector with A330-200.
TX1500 ORY1900 – 2130MLA 332 25SEP20
TX1606 MLA2300 – 2359PMO 332 25SEP20
TX1607 PMO1300 – 1445MLA 332 27SEP20
TX1501 MLA1645 – 1925ORY 332 20SEP20
Air Caraibes schedules limited-time Malta / Palermo charter in Sep 2020
