Sun Air of Scandinavia adds Billund – Brussels service from Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Sun Air of Scandinavia in September 2020 plans to launch new route to Belgium, where the airline schedules Billund – Brussels route. This route will be served 10 times weekly, effective from 07SEP20.

BA8221 BLL0800 – 0925BRU FRJ x567
BA8223 BLL1525 – 1650BRU FRJ x67
BA8223 BLL1900 – 2025BRU FRJ 7

BA8222 BRU1000 – 1125BLL FRJ x567
BA8224 BRU1720 – 1845BLL FRJ x67
BA8224 BRU2055 – 2220BLL FRJ 7