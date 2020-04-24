Sun Air of Scandinavia in September 2020 plans to launch new route to Belgium, where the airline schedules Billund – Brussels route. This route will be served 10 times weekly, effective from 07SEP20.
BA8221 BLL0800 – 0925BRU FRJ x567
BA8223 BLL1525 – 1650BRU FRJ x67
BA8223 BLL1900 – 2025BRU FRJ 7
BA8222 BRU1000 – 1125BLL FRJ x567
BA8224 BRU1720 – 1845BLL FRJ x67
BA8224 BRU2055 – 2220BLL FRJ 7
Sun Air of Scandinavia adds Billund – Brussels service from Sep 2020
