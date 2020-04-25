Hawaiian Airlines starting next week is resuming Honolulu – Seattle service, operating on daily basis. This route will be served with Airbus A330-200 aircraft from 01MAY20. The airline earlier this week extended its interim schedule until 08MAY20 inclusive.
HA022 HNL1500 – 2350SEA 332 D
HA021 SEA1120 – 1410HNL 332 D
Hawaiian Airlines resumes Honolulu – Seattle service from 01MAY20
