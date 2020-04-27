LAM Mozambique resumes Lisbon service from June 2020

LAM Mozambique from June 2020 plans to resume long-haul operation, with the offering of Maputo – Lisbon route. Operated by leased Airbus A330-200 aircraft, first flight departs Lisbon on 02JUN20, Maputo on 03JUN20. This route will be served 3 times weekly.



Following schedule is effective 02JUL20 – 03SEP20, as schedule varies on certain periods.



TM703 LIS1625 – 0350+1MPM 332 6

TM703 LIS1715 – 0440+1MPM 332 4

TM703 LIS1740 – 0505+1MPM 332 2



TM704 MPM1325 – 2315LIS 332 3

TM704 MPM2100 – 0645+1LIS 332 5

TM704 MPM2100 – 0655+1LIS 332 1

The carrier last operated this route with Boeing 767 until February 2012.