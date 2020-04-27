Volotea adds Olbia – Bologna service from July 2020

Volotea from July 2020 plans to launch additional route from Olbia, with the scheduling of Olbia – Bologna route. From 03JUL20, Airbus A319 operates this route on daily basis, switching to 2 weekly (Day 47) from 06OCT20.



V71407 OLB1700 – 1805BLQ 319 D

V71406 BLQ1830 – 1945OLB 319 D



The airline’s previously announced new routes from Olbia, remains unchanged:

Olbia – Ancona eff 12JUN20 1 weekly A319 (2 weekly A319/717 from 03JUL20)

Olbia – Marseille eff 12JUN20 1 weekly 717 (A319 from 03JUL20)

Olbia – Pisa eff 29MAY20 3 weekly A319/717