SAS plans Lulea – London Stansted seasonal service from mid-Dec 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

SAS in winter 2020/21 season plans to offer new route to London, where the airline schedules seasonal Lulea – London Stansted route. From 18DEC20 to 15MAR20, Airbus A320neo aircraft to operate this route twice weekly. Following schedule effective 08JAN21.

SK1528 LLA0650 – 0905STN 32N 5
SK1528 LLA1455 – 1710STN 32N 1

SK1529 STN0950 – 1355LLA 32N 5
SK1529 STN1755 – 2200LLA 32N 1

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway 

Register now

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.