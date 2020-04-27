SAS in winter 2020/21 season plans to offer new route to London, where the airline schedules seasonal Lulea – London Stansted route. From 18DEC20 to 15MAR20, Airbus A320neo aircraft to operate this route twice weekly. Following schedule effective 08JAN21.
SK1528 LLA0650 – 0905STN 32N 5
SK1528 LLA1455 – 1710STN 32N 1
SK1529 STN0950 – 1355LLA 32N 5
SK1529 STN1755 – 2200LLA 32N 1
SAS plans Lulea – London Stansted seasonal service from mid-Dec 2020
Posted
SAS in winter 2020/21 season plans to offer new route to London, where the airline schedules seasonal Lulea – London Stansted route. From 18DEC20 to 15MAR20, Airbus A320neo aircraft to operate this route twice weekly. Following schedule effective 08JAN21.