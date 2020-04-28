Cathay Pacific / HK Express to begin codeshare service from late-June 2020

Cathay Pacific in late-June 2020 plans to commence codeshare partnership with HK Express, initially covering the latter’s Hong Kong – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang route. The airline plans to codeshare on this route from 21JUN20, as HK Express previously announced the extension of scheduled service suspension to 18JUN20.
UO566/CX4566 HKG0755 – 0910CXR 320 45
UO566/CX4566 HKG0805 – 0920CXR 320 1
UO566/CX4566 HKG1230 – 1345CXR 320 2
UO566/CX4566 HKG1500 – 1615CXR 320 6
UO566/CX4566 HKG1520 – 1635CXR 320 37
UO567/CX4567 CXR1025 – 1350HKG 320 1
UO567/CX4567 CXR1035 – 1400HKG 320 5
UO567/CX4567 CXR1035 – 1410HKG 320 4
UO567/CX4567 CXR1445 – 1810HKG 320 2
UO567/CX4567 CXR1725 – 2100HKG 320 7
UO567/CX4567 CXR1725 – 2050HKG 320 3
UO567/CX4567 CXR1735 – 2100HKG 320 6
