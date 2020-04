NokScoot extends scheduled service suspension to 31MAY20

NokScoot in recent schedule update extended planned passenger service suspension. The airline previously filed suspension from 25MAR20 to 30APR20, this is now extended to 31MAY20.



The extended service suspension results in following service to be resumed as early as 01JUN20.



Bangkok Don Mueang – Delhi 4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Nanjing 7 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Osaka Kansai 7 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Qingdao 4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Shenyang 4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Taipei Taoyuan 7 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Tianjin 7 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Tokyo Narita 7 weekly