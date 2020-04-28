United NS20 Long-Haul operation changes as of 24APR20

United Airlines during the weekend of 24APR20’s schedule update filed additional changes to its planned Long-Haul operation for summer season. Latest adjustment sees routes suspension during summer season increases to 35.



Following 35 routes are suspended in summer 2020 season:

Chicago O’Hare – Dublin 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Previously scheduled to resume on 01JUL20)

Chicago O’Hare – Edinburgh 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service resumes on 24OCT20 with 767-300ER)

Chicago O’Hare – Rome 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Zurich 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Not mentioned last week on Airlineroute, this service to commence on 24OCT20

Denver – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Houston – Amsterdam 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Houston – London Heathrow 2 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Los Angeles – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Barcelona 1 daily 787-10 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – Edinburgh 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Glasgow 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Previously scheduled to resume on 01JUL20)

Newark – Lisbon 1 daily 787-10 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – Madrid 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Manchester 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Naples 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Previously planned new route from 08MAY20)

Newark – Nice 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Previously planned new route from 02MAY20)

Newark – Palermo 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Previously planned new route from 20MAY20)

Newark – Porto 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Prague 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Reykjavik Keflavik 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Shannon 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Previously scheduled to resume on 01JUL20)

Newark – Stockholm Arlanda 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Venice 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

San Francisco – Amsterdam 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Previously scheduled to resume on 01JUL20)

San Francisco – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Amsterdam 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled (Service resumes on 24OCT20 with 767-300ER)

Washington Dulles – Barcelona 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Beijing Capital 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Service resumes on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Dublin 1 daily 757-200 (Service resumes on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Lisbon 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Washington Dulles – Madrid 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Rome 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Sao Paulo 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Tel Aviv 3 weekly 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 25OCT20)



Other notable changes:

Washington Dulles – London Heathrow eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 2 daily 777-200ER and 1 daily 757-200. From 09SEP20, 757-200 service replaced by 167-seater 767-300ER



Previously reported changes:

Chicago O’Hare – Amsterdam eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Chicago O’Hare – Beijing Capital eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8

Chicago O’Hare – Brussels eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10 (replacing 777-200ER)

Chicago O’Hare – Frankfurt eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 2 daily 787-10/777-200ER

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow eff 04JUN20 Service returns to 3 daily level, 167-seater 767-300ER

Chicago O’Hare – Munich eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing 777-200ER)

Chicago O’Hare – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Chicago O’Hare – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing 777-200ER)

Denver – Frankfurt eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing -8)

Denver – London Heathrow eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing -8)

Denver – Tokyo Narita eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (replacing -8)

Honolulu – Tokyo Narita eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Frankfurt eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Lima eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Houston – Munich eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Houston – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER

Houston – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 04JUN20 767-300ER replaces 787-9 (787-9 replaces 767 from 04MAY20 to 03JUN20)

Houston – Tokyo Narita eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Los Angeles – Melbourne eff 05JUN20 Service resumption, 4 weekly 787-9

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

Los Angeles – Sydney eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 04JUN20 New route, 1 daily 787-10

Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

Newark – Amsterdam eff 04JUN20 767-400ER replaces 787-10, 1 daily. Planned seasonal 2nd daily cancelled

Newark – Athens eff 01JUL20 Seasonal service resumption with 787-10 (787-10 replaces 767-400ER in S19)

Newark – Beijing Capital eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Berlin Tegel eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER

Newark – Brussels eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10

Newark – Delhi eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Dublin eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10

Newark – Frankfurt eff 04JUN20 UA960/961 777-300ER replaces 787-10. Planned 2nd daily with 167-seater 767-300ER now scheduled from 24OCT20

Newark – Geneva eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Newark – Hong Kong eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Lima eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 757-200

Newark – London Heathrow eff 04JUN20 Service returns to 6 daily level, 167-seater 767-300ER

Newark – Manchester 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Milan Malpensa eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER (777-200ER from 18JUN20)

Newark – Mumbai eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Munich eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER

Newark – Paris CDG eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-10. Seasonal 2nd daily with 767-300ER for 20MAY20 – 31JUL20 period cancelled

Newark – Rome eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 05JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Tel Aviv eff 04JUN20 2nd daily service resumes. 777-300ER replaces 787-10 on 2 daily flights

Newark – Tokyo Haneda eff 04JUN20 New route, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Tokyo Narita eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

San Francisco – Auckland eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 777-200ER

San Francisco – Beijing Capital eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

San Francisco – Chengdu eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-8

San Francisco – Delhi eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Dublin eff 01JUL20 New route, 1 daily 787-8

San Francisco – Frankfurt eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 2 daily 777-300ER

San Francisco – Hong Kong eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – London Heathrow eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 2 daily 777-200ER/-300ER

San Francisco – Melbourne eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Munich eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Osaka Kansai eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (-8 from 18JUN20)

San Francisco – Papeete eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Seoul Incheon eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly)

San Francisco – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Singapore eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9 (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Sydney 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Taipei Taoyuan eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

San Francisco – Tel Aviv eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

San Francisco – Tokyo Haneda eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Tokyo Narita eff 04JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER, replacing 787-9

San Francisco – Zurich eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 787-9 replaces -8

Washington Dulles – Brussels eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Frankfurt eff 04JUN20 Service returns to 2 daily 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Geneva eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Washington Dulles – Munich eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Paris CDG eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Tokyo Haneda eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Washington Dulles – Zurich eff 04JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily 167-seater 767-300ER