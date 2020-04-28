Spring Airlines Japan April/May 2020 Domestic operations as of 23APR20

Spring Airlines Japan last week extended planned service reduction on domestic routes. Effective immediately until 31MAY20, the airline will only operate domestic routes on Sundays only. Planned operation for 13APR20 – 31MAY20, as of 23APR20, as follows.
Tokyo Narita – Hiroshima 1 weekly
IJ621 NRT0930 – 1110HIJ 73H 7
IJ622 HIJ1150 – 1320NRT 73H 7
Tokyo Narita – Saga 1 weekly
IJ701 NRT1155 – 1420HSG 73H 7
IJ702 HSG1510 – 1700NRT 73H 7
Tokyo Narita – Sapporo New Chitose 1 weekly
IJ835 NRT1040 – 1220CTS 73H 7
IJ836 CTS1300 – 1435NRT 73H 7
