ASL Airlines France expands Algeria network in S20

ASL Airlines France in summer 2020 season plans to expand service to Algeria, with the addition of 7 routes. Planned operation as follows.
Lille – Algiers eff 23JUN20 2 weekly 737-300/-700
Lille – Oran eff 24JUN20 1 weekly 737-700
Lyon – Algiers eff 21JUN20 4 weekly 737-300/-700
Mulhouse – Algiers 02JUL20 – 03SEP20 1 weekly 737-300
Mulhouse – Constantine 08JUL20 – 26AUG20 1 weekly 737-700
Paris CDG – Annaba eff 22JUN20 2 weekly 737-700 (3 weekly 04AUG20 – 25AUG20)
Paris CDG – Bejaia eff 22JUN20 3 weekly 737-700 (4 weekly 08AUG20 – 01SEP20)
