Wind Rose adds Kyiv – Zagreb service from June 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Ukrainian carrier Wind Rose Aviation from June 2020 plans to offer new route to Croatia, with the launch of Kyiv Borispil – Zagreb service. From 02JUN20, Embraer ERJ145 aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly.

7W765 KBP1325 – 1435ZAG ER4 246
7W766 ZAG1520 – 1815KBP ER4 246

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway 

Register now

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.