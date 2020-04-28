Ukrainian carrier Wind Rose Aviation from June 2020 plans to offer new route to Croatia, with the launch of Kyiv Borispil – Zagreb service. From 02JUN20, Embraer ERJ145 aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly.
7W765 KBP1325 – 1435ZAG ER4 246
7W766 ZAG1520 – 1815KBP ER4 246
Wind Rose adds Kyiv – Zagreb service from June 2020
