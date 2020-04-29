Bamboo Airways closes International booking until late-Oct 2020 as of 0645GMT 29APR20

Bamboo Airways in the last 48 hours filed additional inventory changes, which sees all International flights listed as “sold out” until 24OCT20 inclusive. First International flight available for reservation is now scheduled on 25OCT20, resulting following planned new routes further pushed back into winter 2020/21 season, as of 0645GMT 29APR20.



Hanoi – Kaohsiung eff 25OCT20 1 daily A321neo (System displays “Sold out” from 01JUN20 to 30SEP20)

Hanoi – Prague eff 25OCT20 2 weekly 787-9 (System displays “Sold out” from 03JUN20 to 30SEP20)

Hanoi – Seoul Incheon eff 25OCT20 1 daily 787-9 (System displays “Sold out” from 01JUN20 to 05OCT20)



Existing International routes also displays “Sold out” for travel until 24OCT20 inclusive:

Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Seoul Incheon

Da Nang – Seoul Incheon

Hanoi – Taipei Taoyuan