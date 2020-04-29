Kazakhstan’s SCAT Aircompany on 01MAY20 plans to resume operation, initially offering Almaty – Nur-Sultan route. The interim schedule, currently listed until 15MAY20, sees the airline operates one daily flight, with 737-300 aircraft.
DV713 ALA0955 – 1135TSE 733 D
DV714 TSE1240 – 1420ALA 733 D
SCAT 01 – 15MAY20 Interim operations as of 28APR20
