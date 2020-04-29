Icelandair on Monday 27APR20 filed latest adjustment to its scheduled passenger operation. Until 03MAY20, the airline only schedules 5 round-trip flights.
Reykjavik Keflavik – Boston 02MAY20 (757)
Reykjavik Keflavik – London Heathrow 29APR20 (737) / 01MAY20 (767) / 03MAY20 (737)
Reykjavik Keflavik – Stockholm Arlanda 02MAY20 (737)
The airline tentatively lists reduced regular operation from 05MAY20, with changes likely in the next few days.
Icelandair week of 27APR20 operations as of 28APR20
