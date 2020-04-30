Philippine Airlines this week further revised planned service resumption on Cebu – Los Angeles route. Latest update now sees first flight available for reservation scheduled on 02JUN20, instead of 16MAY20. This route is served 3 times weekly with 777-300ER.
PR152 CEB2100 – 1930LAX 773 246
PR153 LAX2230 – 0500+2CEB 773 246
Philippine Airlines tentatively moves Cebu – Los Angeles resumption to June 2020
