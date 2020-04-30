Silver Airways in recent schedule update revised planned service launch to Charleston SC, originally scheduled from 21MAY20. Planned new routes will now commence in the first week of July 2020, including the following.
Fort Lauderdale – Charleston SC eff 03JUL20 4 weekly ATR72 (Previous plan: eff 21MAY20)
Orlando – Charleston SC eff 02JUL20 1 daily ATR72 (Previous plan: eff 21MAY20)
Tampa – Charleston SC eff 02JUL20 3 weekly ATR72 (Previous plan: eff 21MAY20)
Silver Airways moves Charleston SC launch to July 2020
