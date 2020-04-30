Etihad Airways this week filed service changes for Abu Dhabi – Vienna route, previously scheduled from 01JUL20. Latest adjustment sees further delay to service launch, now scheduled on 25OCT20. Boeing 787-9 operates this route.
EY053 AUH0255 – 0610VIE 789 x13
EY054 VIE1045 – 1910AUH 789 x13
Service operates daily from 01DEC20.
Etihad moves Vienna launch to Oct 2020
