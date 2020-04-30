Sichuan Airlines in May 2020 is extending reduced International service, as the airline continues to schedule 1 weekly flight each to Cairo, Chiang Rai and Vancouver. Planned operation as follows (scheduled effective 05MAY20).
Chengdu – Cairo 1 weekly A330-200
3U8391 CTU0210 – 0715CAI 332 5
3U8392 CAI2100 – 1210+1CTU 332 5
Chengdu – Chiang Rai 1 weekly A321
3U8287 CTU0845 – 1120CEI 321 6
3U8288 CEI1250 – 1510CTU 321 6
Chengdu – Vancouver 1 weekly A350-900XWB (replaces A330-300 from 28APR20)
3U8501 CTU2355 – 2115YVR 359 2
3U8502 YVR0015 – 0435+1CTU 359 3
Sichuan Airlines May 2020 International operations
