United 2Q20 Interim and NS20 Guam / Micronesia Island Hopper update as of 0215GMT 02MAY20

United Airlines during the weekend of 01MAY20 filed schedule update for its Guam operation, as well as Micronesia Island Hopper. As part of systemwide schedule update, the interim schedule is now extended until 05JUL20.



Latest operation from 01MAY20 to 05JUL20, as of 0215GMT 02MAY20, as follows.



Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei Service scheduled on 06-07JUN20 and 27-28JUN20

UA176 GUM2005 – 2155TKK2245 – 0105+1PNI 73G 06JUN20 / 27JUN20

UA095 PNI0155 – 0215TKK0305 – 0445GUM 73G 07JUN20 / 28JUN20



Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kosrae – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu Full Island Hopper service scheduled on 20-21MAY20 and 17-18JUN20

UA155 GUM0820 – 1005TKK1045 – 1300PNI1337 – 1447KSA1527 – 1742KWA1819 – 1919MAJ2005 – 0250HNL 20MAY20 / 17JUN20

UA154 HNL0725 – 1030+1MAJ1120+1 – 1220+1KWA1259+1 – 1314+1KSA1347+1 – 1452+1PNI1526+1 – 1546+1TKK1620+1 – 1800+1GUM 73G 20MAY20 / 17JUN20



Guam – Honolulu 1 daily 777-200 (schedule below until 03JUN20, normal schedule from 04JUN20)

UA200 GUM0900 – 2010-1HNL 777 D

UA201 HNL1645 – 2035+1GUM 777 D



Guam – Koror Service scheduled on 21-22MAY20, 11-12JUN20 and 25JUN20-26JUN20

UA157 GUM2335 – 0040+1ROR 73G 21MAY20 / 11JUN20 / 25JUN20

UA158 ROR0210 – 0510GUM 73G 22MAY20 / 12JUN20 / 26JUN20

Guam – Pohnpei – Chuuk – Guam Service scheduled on 09-10MAY20 (replacing Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei vv routing)

UA176 GUM2135 – 0105+1PNI 73G 09MAY20

UA095 PNI0155 – 0215TKK0305 – 0445GUM 73G 10MAY20



This routing change for 09-10MAY20 already reflected in the last few days, but not covered on Airlineroute.



Guam – Saipan 3 weekly 737-700

UA174 GUM0730 – 0811SPN 73G 146

UA117 SPN0915 – 0955GUM 73G 146



Guam – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 737-700

UA196 GUM1205 – 1500NRT 73G 246

UA197 NRT1725 – 2220GUM 73G 246



Guam – Yap Service scheduled on 17MAY20, 14JUN20 and 28JUN20

UA185 GUM0030 – 0205YAP 73G

UA186 YAP0300 – 0425GUM 73G



Current schedule listing would see United restores all frequencies to the FSM (Federated States of Micronesia) and Marshall Islands as early as 06JUL20:

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei 1 weekly UA175/096 737-700 (Sat-Sun)

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kosrae – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu 2 weekly UA155/154 737-800 (Mon-Tue, Fri-Sat)

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu 1 weekly UA155/154 737-800 (Wed-Thur)

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Majuro – Honolulu 1 weekly UA133/132 737-800 (Sun-Mon)

Guam – Yap 2 weekly 737-800 (Wed / Sun)



Other Northern summer 2020 service update as of 02MAY20:

Guam – Fukuoka 1 daily 737-700 cancelled (Service to resume on 25OCT20)

Guam – Honolulu 1 daily 777-200 (Planned 8th weekly in July/August 2020 cancelled)

Guam – Koror eff 06JUL20 Service returns to 4 weekly level, 737-700/-800

Guam – Koror – Manila eff 07JUL20 Service resumption, 2 weekly 737-700

Guam – Manila eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-700/-800

Guam – Nagoya eff 06JUL20 Service resumption, 2 daily 737-700/-800

Guam – Osaka Kansai eff 08SEP20 Service resumption, 10 weekly

Guam – Saipan eff 06JUL20 Service returns to 10 weekly level, 737-700/-800

Guam – Tokyo Narita eff 06JUL20 Service returns to 3 daily level, 737-800 (2 of 3 daily with 777-200 from 02AUG20 unchanged)