United delays Santa Maria launch to October 2020

United Airlines in recent schedule update delayed planned service at Santa Maria in California, originally scheduled from 04JUN20. Latest adjustment sees 1 daily service each from Denver, Los Angeles and San Francisco commencing on 01OCT20, with Skywest CRJ200 aircraft.



Denver – Santa Maria eff 01OCT20 1 daily CRJ200 (Skywest; Previously scheduled from 04JUN20)

UA5506 DEN1115 – 1312SMX CRJ D

UA5609 SMX1220 – 1614DEN CRJ D

Los Angeles – Santa Maria eff 01OCT20 Service resumption since May 2015, 1 daily CRJ200 (Skywest; Previously scheduled from 04JUN20)

UA5879 LAX1105 – 1209SMX CRJ D

UA5587 SMX1342 – 1451LAX CRJ D

San Francisco – Santa Maria eff 01OCT20 Service resumption since October 2016, 1 daily CRJ200 (Skywest; Previously scheduled from 04JUN20)

UA5843 SFO2230 – 2340SMX CRJ D

UA5541 SMX0630 – 0735SFO CRJ D