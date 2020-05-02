ProFlight Zambia next week is resuming operation, initially operating Lusaka – Ndola route as essential service. From 06MAY20, Jetstream 41 will operate 2 round-trip flights on Wednesdays and Fridays.
P0300 LUN0700 – 0745NLA J41 35
P0308 LUN1700 – 1745NLA J41 35
P0301 NLA0815 – 0900LUN J41 35
P0309 NLA1815 – 1900LUN J41 35
P0300/301 operated by CRJ100 on 06MAY20.
ProFlight Zambia resumes Lusaka – Ndola service from May 2020
