Qatar Airways removes planned Osaka resumption from late-June 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Qatar Airways in recent schedule update removed planned service resumption on Doha – Osaka Kansai route. The oneWorld member previously planned to resume this route with Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft, effective 23JUN20.

Previously filed schedule as follows.

QR802 DOH0210 – 1750KIX 359 D
QR803 KIX2330 – 0450+1DOH 359 D