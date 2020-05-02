Qatar Airways in recent schedule update removed planned service resumption on Doha – Osaka Kansai route. The oneWorld member previously planned to resume this route with Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft, effective 23JUN20.
Previously filed schedule as follows.
QR802 DOH0210 – 1750KIX 359 D
QR803 KIX2330 – 0450+1DOH 359 D
Qatar Airways removes planned Osaka resumption from late-June 2020
