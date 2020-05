Royal Brunei May/June 2020 Operations as of 04MAY20

Royal Brunei in the last few days extended its planned interim schedule, now scheduled until 30JUN20, instead of 31MAY20. As of 04MAY20, planned operation for May/June 2020 as follows.



Bandar Seri Begawan – Hong Kong 2 weekly A320

Bandar Seri Begawan – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly A320 (2 weekly from 01JUN20)

Bandar Seri Begawan – Manila 2 weekly A320

Bandar Seri Begawan – Melbourne 2 weekly 787-8

Bandar Seri Begawan – Singapore 2 weekly 787-8