Malaysia Airlines plans Majalengka service from late-June 2020

Malaysia Airlines from late-June 2020 plans to operate Kuala Lumpur – Majalengka (Kertajati) route, replacing service to Bandung. The oneWorld carrier currently plans to operate this route twice weekly from 22JUN20, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Reservation remains open at time this post goes to press, despite majority of Malaysia Airlines’ regular International service is scheduled to resume by July 2020.



MH845 KUL1820 – 1945KJT 738 14

MH844 KJT2045 – 0010+1KUL 738 14