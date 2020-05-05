Virgin Atlantic S21 Manchester – Las Vegas aircraft changes as of 03MAY20

Virgin Atlantic in summer 2021 season plans aircraft changes for Manchester – Las Vegas service, as the airline extended schedule listing into summer 2021 season last week. The seasonal service will see A330-300 operating 6 times a week, instead of A330-200/-300 mix. Further changes remain possible.



Schedule from 28MAR21 as follows.



VS085 MAN0925 – 1210LAS 333 x5

VS086 LAS1430 – 0830+1MAN 333 x5