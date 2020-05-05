Air Canada week of 10MAY20 Domestic operations as of 03MAY20

Air Canada in late-April 2020 filed changes to its domestic operation, for the month of May 2020. The following is planned operation for the week of 10MAY20, as of 03MAY20. Selected routes will see additional frequencies added in the second half of May 2020.
Calgary – Fort McMurray 4 weekly
Calgary – Grande Prairie 3 weekly
Halifax – St. John’s NFLD 4 weekly
Montreal – Charlottetown 7 weekly
Montreal – Fredericton 7 weekly
Montreal – Halifax 7 weekly
Montreal – Ottawa 7 weekly
Montreal – Quebec City 4 weekly
Montreal – St. John’s NFLD 7 weekly
Toronto – Calgary 14 weekly
Toronto – Edmonton 7 weekly
Toronto – Halifax 14 weekly
Toronto – Montreal 29 weekly
Toronto – Ottawa 28 weekly
Toronto – Quebec City 7 weekly
Toronto – Regina 4 weekly
Toronto – Saskatoon 4 weekly
Toronto – St. John’s NFLD 7 weekly
Toronto – Sudbury 3 weekly
Toronto – Thunder Bay 5 weekly
Toronto – Timmins 3 weekly
Toronto – Vancouver 21 weekly
Toronto – Winnipeg 7 weekly
Vancouver – Calgary 14 weekly
Vancouver – Edmonton 14 weekly
Vancouver – Kelowna 7 weekly
Vancouver – Montreal 7 weekly
Vancouver – Nanaimo 4 weekly
Vancouver – Regina 3 weekly
Vancouver – Saskatoon 3 weekly
Vancouver – Terrace 4 weekly
Vancouver – Victoria 14 weekly
Vancouver – Whitehorse 3 weekly
Vancouver – Winnipeg 5 weekly
