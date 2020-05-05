Air Canada week of 10MAY20 Domestic operations as of 03MAY20

Air Canada in late-April 2020 filed changes to its domestic operation, for the month of May 2020. The following is planned operation for the week of 10MAY20, as of 03MAY20. Selected routes will see additional frequencies added in the second half of May 2020.



Calgary – Fort McMurray 4 weekly

Calgary – Grande Prairie 3 weekly

Halifax – St. John’s NFLD 4 weekly

Montreal – Charlottetown 7 weekly

Montreal – Fredericton 7 weekly

Montreal – Halifax 7 weekly

Montreal – Ottawa 7 weekly

Montreal – Quebec City 4 weekly

Montreal – St. John’s NFLD 7 weekly

Toronto – Calgary 14 weekly

Toronto – Edmonton 7 weekly

Toronto – Halifax 14 weekly

Toronto – Montreal 29 weekly

Toronto – Ottawa 28 weekly

Toronto – Quebec City 7 weekly

Toronto – Regina 4 weekly

Toronto – Saskatoon 4 weekly

Toronto – St. John’s NFLD 7 weekly

Toronto – Sudbury 3 weekly

Toronto – Thunder Bay 5 weekly

Toronto – Timmins 3 weekly

Toronto – Vancouver 21 weekly

Toronto – Winnipeg 7 weekly

Vancouver – Calgary 14 weekly

Vancouver – Edmonton 14 weekly

Vancouver – Kelowna 7 weekly

Vancouver – Montreal 7 weekly

Vancouver – Nanaimo 4 weekly

Vancouver – Regina 3 weekly

Vancouver – Saskatoon 3 weekly

Vancouver – Terrace 4 weekly

Vancouver – Victoria 14 weekly

Vancouver – Whitehorse 3 weekly

Vancouver – Winnipeg 5 weekly