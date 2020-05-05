Contour Airlines in the last few weeks gradually reduced operations, with interim schedule in effect until late-May 2020. For the week of 03MAY20, the airline operates domestic US sectors. Planned operation as follows.
Baltimore/Washington – Macon 12 weekly
Charlotte – Beckley – Parkersburg 12 weekly
Nashville – Tupelo 18 weekly
Oakland – Crescent City 7 weekly
Phoenix – Page 7 weekly
St. Louis – Fort Leonard Wood 12 weekly
Contour Airlines week of 03MAY20 operations
Posted
Contour Airlines in the last few weeks gradually reduced operations, with interim schedule in effect until late-May 2020. For the week of 03MAY20, the airline operates domestic US sectors. Planned operation as follows.