Scoot S20 Kaohsiung / Osaka aircraft changes

Scoot in summer 2020 season plans to adjust operations on Singapore – Kaohsiung – Osaka Kansai route. Previously served as 1 daily Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline plans to resume this service with Boeing 787-8 aircraft, 5 times weekly.



The airline intends to gradually resume operation as early as 01JUN20, although this is likely to change.



TR894 SIN0605 – 1025KHH1135 – 1535KIX 788 146

TR894 SIN0605 – 1035KHH1145 – 1550KIX 788 37



TR895 KIX1650 – 1900KHH2000 – 0005+1SIN 788 146

TR895 KIX1650 – 1900KHH2045 – 0100+1SIN 788 37