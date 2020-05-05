Scoot S20 Kaohsiung / Osaka aircraft changes

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Scoot in summer 2020 season plans to adjust operations on Singapore – Kaohsiung – Osaka Kansai route. Previously served as 1 daily Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline plans to resume this service with Boeing 787-8 aircraft, 5 times weekly.

The airline intends to gradually resume operation as early as 01JUN20, although this is likely to change.

TR894 SIN0605 – 1025KHH1135 – 1535KIX 788 146
TR894 SIN0605 – 1035KHH1145 – 1550KIX 788 37

TR895 KIX1650 – 1900KHH2000 – 0005+1SIN 788 146
TR895 KIX1650 – 1900KHH2045 – 0100+1SIN 788 37

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 October 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.