Turkish Airlines in recent weeks filed additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service, upon scheduled passenger service resumption. The 787 is scheduled to operate flights to Almaty and Kyiv Borispil, as early as 28MAY20.
Istanbul – Almaty TK350/351
28MAY20 – 07JUN20 Day x1 (Day x2 from ALA)
08JUN20 – 12JUL20 Day 67 (Day 17 from ALA)
13JUL20 – 10AUG20 Day x2 (Day x3 from ALA)
11AUG20 – 05OCT20 Day x23
06OCT20 – 24OCT20 Daily
Istanbul – Kyiv Borispil
TK457/458 Daily (selected days operated by A330-200/-300
TK459/460 Daily (selected days operated by A330-200/-300)
The Star Alliance carrier on 28APR20 announced all passenger service cancelled until 28MAY20.
Turkish Airlines schedules Boeing 787 Almaty / Kyiv service in S20
Posted
Turkish Airlines in recent weeks filed additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service, upon scheduled passenger service resumption. The 787 is scheduled to operate flights to Almaty and Kyiv Borispil, as early as 28MAY20.