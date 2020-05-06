Turkish Airlines schedules Boeing 787 Almaty / Kyiv service in S20

Turkish Airlines in recent weeks filed additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service, upon scheduled passenger service resumption. The 787 is scheduled to operate flights to Almaty and Kyiv Borispil, as early as 28MAY20.



Istanbul – Almaty TK350/351

28MAY20 – 07JUN20 Day x1 (Day x2 from ALA)

08JUN20 – 12JUL20 Day 67 (Day 17 from ALA)

13JUL20 – 10AUG20 Day x2 (Day x3 from ALA)

11AUG20 – 05OCT20 Day x23

06OCT20 – 24OCT20 Daily



Istanbul – Kyiv Borispil

TK457/458 Daily (selected days operated by A330-200/-300

TK459/460 Daily (selected days operated by A330-200/-300)



The Star Alliance carrier on 28APR20 announced all passenger service cancelled until 28MAY20.