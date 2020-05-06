Bangkok Airways S20 operations as of 03MAY20

Bangkok Airways in late-April 2020 filed planned domestic operations for the remainder of summer season. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline is resuming scheduled service on 15MAY20, initially with Bangkok – Koh Samui routes. By June 2020, the airline will resume additional 6 routes.



For summer 2020 season, the airline’s schedule only displays ATR72 aircraft service.



Bangkok – Chiang Mai eff 01JUN20 2 daily ATR72

Bangkok – Koh Samui eff 15MAY20 2 daily ATR72

Bangkok – Lampang eff 01JUN20 1 daily ATR72

Bangkok – Phuket eff 01JUN20 2 daily ATR72

Bangkok – Sukhothai eff 01JUN20 1 daily ATR72

Bangkok – Trat eff 01JUN20 1 daily ATR72

Phuket – Koh Samui eff 01JUN20 1 daily ATR72