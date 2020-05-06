Druk Air Royal Bhutan Airlines May 2020 operations

Druk Air Royal Bhutan Airlines has filed planned operations for the month of May 2020, as the airline continues to operate interim schedule. Planned operation as follows.
Paro – Bangkok eff 12MAY20 1 weekly
Paro – Bumthang 1 weekly
Paro – Dhaka eff 11MAY20 1 weekly
Paro – Gelephu – Yonphula 1 weekly
Paro – Kathmandu eff 16MAY20 1 weekly
