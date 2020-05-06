Druk Air Royal Bhutan Airlines May 2020 operations

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Druk Air Royal Bhutan Airlines has filed planned operations for the month of May 2020, as the airline continues to operate interim schedule. Planned operation as follows.

Paro – Bangkok eff 12MAY20 1 weekly
Paro – Bumthang 1 weekly
Paro – Dhaka eff 11MAY20 1 weekly
Paro – Gelephu – Yonphula 1 weekly
Paro – Kathmandu eff 16MAY20 1 weekly

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 October 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.