Air France 01JUN20 – 05JUL20 Long-Haul operations as of 1150GMT 06MAY20

Air France this week filed planned operation for long-haul routes, as the airline extends interim schedule to early-July 2020. In latest update for the period of 01JUN20 – 05JUL20, the Skyteam member has filed additional routes with limited frequencies from 15JUN20, although reservation is not available.



Planned operation as of 1150GMT 06MAY20 as follows. Further changes will be made in the next few days.



Paris CDG – Abidjan eff 15JUN20 4 weekly 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Atlanta 3 weekly 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Bamako – Abidjan eff 16JUN20 4 weekly A350-900XWB

Paris CDG – Bangui eff 16JUN20 1 weekly 787-9

Paris CDG – Brazzaville – Kinshasa – Paris CDG eff 19JUN20 2 weekly A330-200

Paris CDG – Cayenne 2 weekly 777-300ER (3 weekly 777-200ER from 15JUN20, 5 weekly from 22JUN20)

Paris CDG – Chicago O’Hare eff 15JUN20 3 weekly 787-9

Paris CDG – Conakry – Nouakchott – Paris CDG eff 17JUN20 2 weekly 787-9

Paris CDG – Cotonou eff 15JUN20 4 weekly A330-200

Paris CDG – Cotonou – Abidjan – Paris CDG 03JUN20 – 11JUN20 1 weekly 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Dakar eff 16JUN20 4 weekly 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Djibouti eff 19JUN20 1 weekly A330-200

Paris CDG – Fort-de-France 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 15JUN20, 7 weekly from 22JUN20)

Paris CDG – Kinshasa – Brazzaville – Paris CDG eff 16JUN20 2 weekly A330-200

Paris CDG – Libreville eff 21JUN20 4 weekly 777-200ER

Paris CDG – Lome eff 16JUN20 1 weekly A330-200

Paris CDG – Los Angeles 5 weekly 777-300ER (1 daily from 15JUN20)

Paris CDG – Mexico City 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 15JUN20)

Paris CDG – Montreal 5 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 15JUN20)

Paris CDG – New York JFK 5 weekly 777-300ER (1 daily from 12JUN20)

Paris CDG – Niamey – Lome eff 15JUN20 3 weekly A330-200

Paris CDG – Nouakchott – Conakry – Paris CDG eff 15JUN20 2 weekly 787-9

Paris CDG – Pointe-a-Pitre 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 15JUN20, 7 weekly from 22JUN20)

Paris CDG – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 18JUN20 1 weekly 787-9

Paris CDG – St. Denis de la Reunion 2 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 15JUN20)

Paris CDG – St. Denis de la Reunion – Nairobi – Paris CDG 1 weekly 777-300ER (Previously not covered, this routing is added since yesterday 05MAY20 with 2 weekly in May 2020, 1 weekly in June)

Paris CDG – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Paris CDG – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 777-300ER

Paris CDG – Yaounde – Douala – Paris CDG eff 15JUN20 3 weekly 787-9