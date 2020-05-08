TUIfly Belgium plans Liege – Oujda service in S20

TUIfly Belgium in summer 2020 season plans to introduce Liege – Oujda route, pending on current situation. The airline’s schedule filing as of 03MAY20 is displaying 1 weekly Airbus A320 flight, from 11JUN20 to 17SEP20.
TB2645 LGG1800 – 2000OUD 320 4
TB2646 OUD2055 – 0045+1LGG 320 4
