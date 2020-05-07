Air France East Asia service changes from July 2020

Air France in the last few days filed inventory changes to East Asia for the remainder of summer 2020 season. Reported yesterday on Airlineroute, the Skyteam member has extended interim schedule until 05JUL20.



Upon projected full network resumption as early as 06JUL20, AF will be reducing following service to East Asia, as reservation is closed for certain flights. Information listed below is as of 0545GMT 07MAY20.



Paris CDG – Beijing Capital Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-200ER operating (2nd daily to resume on 25OCT20

Paris CDG – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating (2nd daily to resume on 25OCT20)

Paris CDG – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly cancelled (Reservation also closed beyond 25OCT20)

Paris CDG – Tokyo Haneda Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating (2nd daily to resume on 25OCT20. AF previously planned to launch 3rd daily in summer season)

Paris CDG – Wuhan 3 weekly cancelled (schedule removed)