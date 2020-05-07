Qatar Airways Jun - Aug 2020 operations / NS20 network suspensions as of 0700GMT 07MAY20

Qatar Airways on Wednesday (06MAY20) filed schedule and inventory changes for its entire network between 01JUN20 and 31AUG20. The following information is based on GDS inventory display based on research by route and date, between 0100GMT and 0700GMT 07MAY20.
As usual, further changes remain possible. In addition to all changes listed below, Qatar Airways will resume codeshare partnership with American Airlines starting 04JUN20, initially covering AA’s domestic US service via Chicago and Dallas/Ft. Worth. Planned codeshare routes will be covered in separate post.
Reservation for following routes not available 01JUN20 – 31AUG20:
Doha – Hanoi
Doha – Isfahan
Doha – Kigali (3 weekly nonstop terminator service originally scheduled from 02JUL20)
Doha – Kilimanjaro
Doha – Sulaymaniyah
Planned resumption from the week of 25OCT20 (Schedule removed for summer season):
Doha – Adana
Doha – Adelaide
Doha – Ankara
Doha – Atlanta
Doha – Auckland
Doha – Birmingham
Doha – Bucharest
Doha – Cardiff
Doha – Chengdu
Doha – Chongqing
Doha – Clark
Doha – Clark – Davao – Doha
Doha – Da Nang
Doha – Djibouti
Doha – Djibouti – Mogadishu
Doha – Faisalabad
Doha – Gothenburg
Doha – Hangzhou
Doha – Helsinki
Doha – Houston (reservation closed 01JUN20 – 24OCT20)
Doha – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen
Doha – Izmir
Doha – Kyiv Borispil
Doha – London Gatwick
Doha – Malta
Doha – Marrakech – Rabat – Doha
Doha – Miami
Doha – Mombasa
Doha – Multan
Doha – Nice
Doha – Penang – Langkawi
Doha – Peshawar
Doha – Philadelphia
Doha – Pisa
Doha – St. Petersburg
Doha – Sarajevo
Doha – Skopje
Doha – Sofia
Doha – Thessaloniki
Doha – Tokyo Haneda
Doha – Venice
Doha – Yangon
Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh (reservation closed for Phnom Penh 01JUN20 – 24OCT20)
Johannesburg – Gaborone
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza
Sydney – Canberra
Following planned summer seasonal routes cancelled in 2020:
Doha – Antalya
Doha – Bodrum
Doha – Malaga
Doha – Mykonos
Following planned new or resumed routes cancelled, with no new launch date filed:
Doha – Almaty Previously planned 2 weekly A320 from 02JUL20 cancelled
Doha – Dubrovnik Previously reported, planned new seasonal 5 weekly A320 from 01JUL20 cancelled
Doha – Lyon Previously planned 4-5 weekly 787-8 from 25JUN20 (4 weekly 25JUN20 – 06JUL20) cancelled
Doha – Nur-Sultan Previously planned 2 weekly A320 from 30JUN20 canceled
Doha – Osaka Kansai Previously reported, planned 1 daily A350-900XWB cancelled
Doha – Thira Previously planned new seasonal 3 weekly A320 from 01JUL20 cancelled
Doha – Trabzon Previously reported, planned new seasonal 3 weekly A320 from 03JUN20 cancelled
Following planned new routes remain unchanged or with revised launch date:
Doha – Cebu eff 02DEC20 3 weekly 787-8 (Revised launch date instead of 01JUL20, previously reported)
Doha – Lagos – Accra eff 09DEC20 1 daily Lagos – Accra sector now scheduled from this date, instead of 17JUN20
Doha – Luanda eff 14OCT20 4 weekly 787-8 unchanged
Doha – Siem Reap eff 16NOV20 5 weekly A321 unchanged
The following is planned Qatar Airways’ planned operation between 01JUN20 and 31AUG20. Frequencies listed below is based on flights available for reservation, although inventory in June 2020 only displays following booking classes: J / Y / B / H / K (certain routes available in F / P / A / J / Y / B / H / K / M / L).
Planned operational aircraft is likely to change, as the airline only filed inventory changes for the time being.
Doha – Addis Ababa 1 weekly A330
Doha – Ahmedabad
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly A321
eff 01JUL20 1 daily A321
Doha – Algiers eff 13JUL20 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Doha – Amman
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 11 weekly 777-300ER
eff 01AUG20 2 daily, various aircraft
Doha – Amritsar
02JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly A320
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 5 weekly A320
eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320
Doha – Amsterdam 1 daily 777-300ER
Doha – Athens
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 3 weekly A330-300/777-300ER
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 4 weekly
eff 01AUG20 5 weekly
Doha – Baghdad
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly A320
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 1 daily A320
eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320
Doha – Baku
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 3 weekly A320
eff 01AUG20 6 weekly A320
Doha – Bangalore 1 daily A330-300/777-200ER/777-300ER
Doha – Bangkok
05JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER
eff 01JUL20 2 daily 777-300ER
Doha – Barcelona
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 3 weekly A350-900XWB
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 5 weekly A350-900XWB
eff 01AUG20 1 daily A350-900XWB
Doha – Basra
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 2 weekly A320
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 4 weekly A320
eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320
Doha – Beijing Capital
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 2 weekly 777-300ER
eff 01JUL20 4 weekly 777-300ER
Doha – Beirut
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily, various aircraft
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 11 weekly
eff 01AUG20 14 weekly
Doha – Belgrade
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 3 weekly A321
eff 01AUG20 4 weekly A321
Doha – Berlin Tegel
04JUL20 – 31JUL20 1 weekly 777-300ER
eff 01AUG20 3 weekly 777-300ER
Doha – Boston eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 777-300ER
Doha – Brussels 4 weekly 787-8
Doha – Budapest
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 weekly A330
eff 01JUL20 4 weekly A330
eff 01AUG20 5 weekly A330
Doha – Cape Town
06JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly A350-1000XWB
eff 01JUL20 1 daily A350-1000XWB
Doha – Casablanca eff 01JUL20 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Doha – Chicago O’Hare 1 daily 777-300ER
Doha – Colombo
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 6 weekly A350-900XWB
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 1 daily A350-900XWB
eff 01AUG20 2 daily A350-900XWB
Doha – Copenhagen 4 weekly 787-8
Doha – Dallas/Ft. Worth
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 3 weekly A350-1000XWB
eff 01JUL20 1 daily A350-1000XWB
Doha – Dar es Salaam eff 15JUL20 1 daily 787-8
Doha – Delhi
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily A350-900XWB
eff 01JUL20 2 daily, various aircraft
Doha – Denpasar 1 daily 777-300ER
Doha – Dhaka 1 daily 777-300ER/A350-900XWB
Doha – Dublin
01JUN20 – 31JUL20 4 weekly 787-8
eff 01AUG20 5 weekly 787-8
Doha – Edinburgh
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 4 weekly A350-900XWB
eff 01AUG20 5 weekly A350-900XWB
Doha – Entebbe – Kigali – Doha eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 787-8
Doha – Erbil
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 2 weekly A320
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 1 daily A320
eff 01AUG20 11 weekly A320
Doha – Frankfurt
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 11 weekly A380/777-300ER
eff 01AUG20 2 daily A380/777-300ER
Doha – Geneva eff 05JUL20 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Doha – Goa
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly A321
eff 01JUL20 1 daily A321
Doha – Guangzhou
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly 777-300ER
eff 01JUL20 1 daily 777-300ER
Doha – Ho Chi Minh City eff 02JUL20 4 weekly A350-900XWB
Doha – Hong Kong
01JUN20 – 31JUL20 1 daily 777-300ER
eff 01AUG20 2 daily 777-300ER
Doha – Istanbul
05JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER
eff 01JUL20 2 daily 777-300ER/A350-900XWB
Doha – Jakarta
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly 777-300ER/787-8
eff 01JUL20 1 daily 777-300ER
Doha – Johannesburg
05JUN20 – 30JUN20 11 weekly A350-900XWB
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 13 weekly A350-900XWB
Doha – Johannesburg – Durban eff 06JUL20 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Doha – Karachi
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER/A350-900XWB
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 11 weekly, various aircraft
eff 01AUG20 2 daily, various aircraft
Doha – Kathmandu
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly A330-200
eff 01JUL20 1 daily A330-200
Doha – Kochi 1 daily A330-300
Doha – Kolkata
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly 787-8
eff 01JUL20 1 daily 787-8
Doha – Kozhikode
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly A320
eff 01JUL20 1 daily A320
Doha – Kuala Lumpur
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly 777-300ER
eff 01JUL20 1 daily 777-300ER
Doha – Kuwait City
12JUN20 – 30JUN20 2 daily, various aircraft
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 3 daily, various aircraft
eff 01AUG20 4 daily, various aircraft
Doha – Lagos 01JUN20 – 15JUN20 4 weekly 787-8 (Reservation for Lagos not available 16JUN20 – 31AUG20)
Doha – Lahore
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily 777-200LR
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 11 weekly 777-200LR
eff 01AUG20 2 daily 777-200LR
Doha – Larnaca eff 01JUL20 3 weekly A320
Doha – Lisbon eff 05AUG20 2 weekly 787-8
Doha – London Heathrow
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 12 weekly 777-300ER
eff 01JUL20 18 weekly A380/350-1000XWB
Doha – Los Angeles eff 01JUL20 3 weekly A350-1000XWB
Doha – Madrid
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 3 weekly A350-900XWB
eff 01JUL20 1 daily 777-300ER
Doha – Mahe Island eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 777-200LR
Doha – Male
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly A350-900XWB
eff 01JUL20 1 daily A350-900XWB
Doha – Manchester
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 11 weekly 777-300ER
eff 01AUG20 2 daily 777-300ER
Doha – Manila 18 weekly 777-300ER
Doha – Maputo eff 01JUL20 1 weekly 787-8
Doha – Mashhad 1 daily A320
Doha – Melbourne 1 daily A380
Doha – Milan Malpensa
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 5 weekly 777-300ER
eff 01AUG20 1 daily 777-300ER
Doha – Montreal 4 weekly 777-300ER
Doha – Moscow Domodedovo
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 4 weekly A321
eff 01AUG20 1 daily A321
Doha – Mumbai 1 daily, various aircraft
Doha – Munich
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily A350-900XWB
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 11 weekly 777-300ER
eff 01AUG20 2 daily 777-300ER
Doha – Muscat
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 2 daily, various aircraft
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 3 daily
eff 01AUG20 4 daily
Doha – Nagpur eff 01JUL20 4 weekly A320
Doha – Nairobi
14JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily A350-900XWB
eff 01JUL20 2 daily A350-900XWB
Doha – Najaf
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 2 weekly A320
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 4 weekly A320
eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320
Doha – New York JFK eff 01JUL20 1 daily A350-1000XWB
Doha – Oslo 4 weekly A350-900XWB
Doha – Paris CDG
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 11 weekly A380/777-300ER
eff 01AUG20 2 daily A380/777-300ER
Doha – Perth
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly 777-300ER
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 4 weekly A380
eff 01AUG20 1 daily A380
Doha – Phuket eff 01JUL20 1 daily 787-8
Doha – Prague
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 3 weekly A330-200
eff 01AUG20 5 weekly A330-200
Doha – Rome
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 3 weekly 777-300ER
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 5 weekly 777-300ER
eff 01AUG20 1 daily 777-300ER
Doha – Salalah
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 2 weekly A320
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 4 weekly A320
eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320
Doha – Sao Paulo Guarulhos
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 5 weekly 777-200LR
eff 01JUL20 1 daily 777-200LR
Doha – Seoul Incheon 1 daily 777-300ER
Doha – Shanghai Pu Dong
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly 777-300ER
eff 01JUL20 1 daily 777-300ER
Doha – Shiraz
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 2 weekly A320
eff 01JUL20 4 weekly A320
Doha – Singapore
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily A350-1000XWB
eff 01JUL20 2 daily A350-1000XWB
Doha – Sohar
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 1 weekly A320
eff 01AUG20 3 weekly A320
Doha – Stockholm Arlanda
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 2 weekly A350-900XWB
eff 01JUL20 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Doha – Sydney 1 daily A380 (Overall service reduced from 2 to 1 daily in Sep/Oct, as Doha – Sydney – Canberra A350 service cancelled until 23OCT20)
Doha – Tbilisi
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 4 weekly A320
eff 01AUG20 5 weekly A320
Doha – Tehran Imam Khomeini
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 12 weekly A350-900XWB/-1000XWB
eff 01AUG20 13 weekly, various aircraft
Doha – Thiruvananthapuram
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly A320/321
eff 01JUL20 1 daily A321
Doha – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 777-300ER
Doha – Tunis
01JUN20 – 31JUL20 3 weekly A350-900XWB
eff 01AUG20 5 weekly A350-900XWB
Doha – Vienna 5-7 weekly 787-8
Doha – Warsaw
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 4 weekly 787-8
eff 01AUG20 4 weekly A350-900XWB
Doha – Washington Dulles eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 777-300ER
Doha – Windhoek eff 07JUL20 3 weekly 787-8
Doha – Yerevan eff 01JUL20 4 weekly A330-200
Doha – Zagreb eff 01JUL20 3 weekly A320
Doha – Zanzibar eff 15JUL20 4 weekly 787-8
Doha – Zurich
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly A350-900XWB
01JUL20 – 31JUL20 11 weekly A350-900XWB
eff 01AUG20 2 daily A350-900XWB