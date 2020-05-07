Qatar Airways Jun - Aug 2020 operations / NS20 network suspensions as of 0700GMT 07MAY20

Qatar Airways on Wednesday (06MAY20) filed schedule and inventory changes for its entire network between 01JUN20 and 31AUG20. The following information is based on GDS inventory display based on research by route and date, between 0100GMT and 0700GMT 07MAY20.



As usual, further changes remain possible. In addition to all changes listed below, Qatar Airways will resume codeshare partnership with American Airlines starting 04JUN20, initially covering AA’s domestic US service via Chicago and Dallas/Ft. Worth. Planned codeshare routes will be covered in separate post.



Reservation for following routes not available 01JUN20 – 31AUG20:

Doha – Hanoi

Doha – Isfahan

Doha – Kigali (3 weekly nonstop terminator service originally scheduled from 02JUL20)

Doha – Kilimanjaro

Doha – Sulaymaniyah





Planned resumption from the week of 25OCT20 (Schedule removed for summer season):

Doha – Adana

Doha – Adelaide

Doha – Ankara

Doha – Atlanta

Doha – Auckland

Doha – Birmingham

Doha – Bucharest

Doha – Cardiff

Doha – Chengdu

Doha – Chongqing

Doha – Clark

Doha – Clark – Davao – Doha

Doha – Da Nang

Doha – Djibouti

Doha – Djibouti – Mogadishu

Doha – Faisalabad

Doha – Gothenburg

Doha – Hangzhou

Doha – Helsinki

Doha – Houston (reservation closed 01JUN20 – 24OCT20)

Doha – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen

Doha – Izmir

Doha – Kyiv Borispil

Doha – London Gatwick

Doha – Malta

Doha – Marrakech – Rabat – Doha

Doha – Miami

Doha – Mombasa

Doha – Multan

Doha – Nice

Doha – Penang – Langkawi

Doha – Peshawar

Doha – Philadelphia

Doha – Pisa

Doha – St. Petersburg

Doha – Sarajevo

Doha – Skopje

Doha – Sofia

Doha – Thessaloniki

Doha – Tokyo Haneda

Doha – Venice

Doha – Yangon

Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh (reservation closed for Phnom Penh 01JUN20 – 24OCT20)

Johannesburg – Gaborone

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza

Sydney – Canberra



Following planned summer seasonal routes cancelled in 2020:

Doha – Antalya

Doha – Bodrum

Doha – Malaga

Doha – Mykonos

Following planned new or resumed routes cancelled, with no new launch date filed:

Doha – Almaty Previously planned 2 weekly A320 from 02JUL20 cancelled

Doha – Dubrovnik Previously reported, planned new seasonal 5 weekly A320 from 01JUL20 cancelled

Doha – Lyon Previously planned 4-5 weekly 787-8 from 25JUN20 (4 weekly 25JUN20 – 06JUL20) cancelled

Doha – Nur-Sultan Previously planned 2 weekly A320 from 30JUN20 canceled

Doha – Osaka Kansai Previously reported, planned 1 daily A350-900XWB cancelled

Doha – Thira Previously planned new seasonal 3 weekly A320 from 01JUL20 cancelled

Doha – Trabzon Previously reported, planned new seasonal 3 weekly A320 from 03JUN20 cancelled



Following planned new routes remain unchanged or with revised launch date:

Doha – Cebu eff 02DEC20 3 weekly 787-8 (Revised launch date instead of 01JUL20, previously reported)

Doha – Lagos – Accra eff 09DEC20 1 daily Lagos – Accra sector now scheduled from this date, instead of 17JUN20

Doha – Luanda eff 14OCT20 4 weekly 787-8 unchanged

Doha – Siem Reap eff 16NOV20 5 weekly A321 unchanged



The following is planned Qatar Airways’ planned operation between 01JUN20 and 31AUG20. Frequencies listed below is based on flights available for reservation, although inventory in June 2020 only displays following booking classes: J / Y / B / H / K (certain routes available in F / P / A / J / Y / B / H / K / M / L).



Planned operational aircraft is likely to change, as the airline only filed inventory changes for the time being.



Doha – Addis Ababa 1 weekly A330

Doha – Ahmedabad

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly A321

eff 01JUL20 1 daily A321



Doha – Algiers eff 13JUL20 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Doha – Amman

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 11 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01AUG20 2 daily, various aircraft



Doha – Amritsar

02JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly A320

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 5 weekly A320

eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320



Doha – Amsterdam 1 daily 777-300ER

Doha – Athens

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 3 weekly A330-300/777-300ER

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 4 weekly

eff 01AUG20 5 weekly



Doha – Baghdad

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly A320

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 1 daily A320

eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320



Doha – Baku

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 3 weekly A320

eff 01AUG20 6 weekly A320



Doha – Bangalore 1 daily A330-300/777-200ER/777-300ER

Doha – Bangkok

05JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER

eff 01JUL20 2 daily 777-300ER



Doha – Barcelona

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 3 weekly A350-900XWB

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 5 weekly A350-900XWB

eff 01AUG20 1 daily A350-900XWB



Doha – Basra

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 2 weekly A320

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 4 weekly A320

eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320



Doha – Beijing Capital

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 2 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01JUL20 4 weekly 777-300ER



Doha – Beirut

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily, various aircraft

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 11 weekly

eff 01AUG20 14 weekly



Doha – Belgrade

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 3 weekly A321

eff 01AUG20 4 weekly A321



Doha – Berlin Tegel

04JUL20 – 31JUL20 1 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01AUG20 3 weekly 777-300ER



Doha – Boston eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 777-300ER

Doha – Brussels 4 weekly 787-8

Doha – Budapest

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 weekly A330

eff 01JUL20 4 weekly A330

eff 01AUG20 5 weekly A330



Doha – Cape Town

06JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly A350-1000XWB

eff 01JUL20 1 daily A350-1000XWB



Doha – Casablanca eff 01JUL20 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Doha – Chicago O’Hare 1 daily 777-300ER

Doha – Colombo

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 6 weekly A350-900XWB

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 1 daily A350-900XWB

eff 01AUG20 2 daily A350-900XWB



Doha – Copenhagen 4 weekly 787-8

Doha – Dallas/Ft. Worth

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 3 weekly A350-1000XWB

eff 01JUL20 1 daily A350-1000XWB



Doha – Dar es Salaam eff 15JUL20 1 daily 787-8

Doha – Delhi

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily A350-900XWB

eff 01JUL20 2 daily, various aircraft



Doha – Denpasar 1 daily 777-300ER

Doha – Dhaka 1 daily 777-300ER/A350-900XWB

Doha – Dublin

01JUN20 – 31JUL20 4 weekly 787-8

eff 01AUG20 5 weekly 787-8



Doha – Edinburgh

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 4 weekly A350-900XWB

eff 01AUG20 5 weekly A350-900XWB



Doha – Entebbe – Kigali – Doha eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 787-8

Doha – Erbil

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 2 weekly A320

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 1 daily A320

eff 01AUG20 11 weekly A320



Doha – Frankfurt

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 11 weekly A380/777-300ER

eff 01AUG20 2 daily A380/777-300ER



Doha – Geneva eff 05JUL20 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Doha – Goa

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly A321

eff 01JUL20 1 daily A321



Doha – Guangzhou

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01JUL20 1 daily 777-300ER



Doha – Ho Chi Minh City eff 02JUL20 4 weekly A350-900XWB

Doha – Hong Kong

01JUN20 – 31JUL20 1 daily 777-300ER

eff 01AUG20 2 daily 777-300ER



Doha – Istanbul

05JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER

eff 01JUL20 2 daily 777-300ER/A350-900XWB



Doha – Jakarta

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly 777-300ER/787-8

eff 01JUL20 1 daily 777-300ER



Doha – Johannesburg

05JUN20 – 30JUN20 11 weekly A350-900XWB

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 13 weekly A350-900XWB



Doha – Johannesburg – Durban eff 06JUL20 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Doha – Karachi

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER/A350-900XWB

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 11 weekly, various aircraft

eff 01AUG20 2 daily, various aircraft



Doha – Kathmandu

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly A330-200

eff 01JUL20 1 daily A330-200



Doha – Kochi 1 daily A330-300

Doha – Kolkata

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly 787-8

eff 01JUL20 1 daily 787-8



Doha – Kozhikode

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly A320

eff 01JUL20 1 daily A320



Doha – Kuala Lumpur

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01JUL20 1 daily 777-300ER



Doha – Kuwait City

12JUN20 – 30JUN20 2 daily, various aircraft

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 3 daily, various aircraft

eff 01AUG20 4 daily, various aircraft



Doha – Lagos 01JUN20 – 15JUN20 4 weekly 787-8 (Reservation for Lagos not available 16JUN20 – 31AUG20)

Doha – Lahore

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily 777-200LR

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 11 weekly 777-200LR

eff 01AUG20 2 daily 777-200LR



Doha – Larnaca eff 01JUL20 3 weekly A320

Doha – Lisbon eff 05AUG20 2 weekly 787-8

Doha – London Heathrow

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 12 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01JUL20 18 weekly A380/350-1000XWB



Doha – Los Angeles eff 01JUL20 3 weekly A350-1000XWB

Doha – Madrid

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 3 weekly A350-900XWB

eff 01JUL20 1 daily 777-300ER



Doha – Mahe Island eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 777-200LR

Doha – Male

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly A350-900XWB

eff 01JUL20 1 daily A350-900XWB



Doha – Manchester

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 11 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01AUG20 2 daily 777-300ER



Doha – Manila 18 weekly 777-300ER

Doha – Maputo eff 01JUL20 1 weekly 787-8

Doha – Mashhad 1 daily A320

Doha – Melbourne 1 daily A380

Doha – Milan Malpensa

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 5 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01AUG20 1 daily 777-300ER



Doha – Montreal 4 weekly 777-300ER

Doha – Moscow Domodedovo

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 4 weekly A321

eff 01AUG20 1 daily A321



Doha – Mumbai 1 daily, various aircraft

Doha – Munich

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily A350-900XWB

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 11 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01AUG20 2 daily 777-300ER



Doha – Muscat

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 2 daily, various aircraft

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 3 daily

eff 01AUG20 4 daily



Doha – Nagpur eff 01JUL20 4 weekly A320

Doha – Nairobi

14JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily A350-900XWB

eff 01JUL20 2 daily A350-900XWB



Doha – Najaf

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 2 weekly A320

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 4 weekly A320

eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320



Doha – New York JFK eff 01JUL20 1 daily A350-1000XWB

Doha – Oslo 4 weekly A350-900XWB

Doha – Paris CDG

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 11 weekly A380/777-300ER

eff 01AUG20 2 daily A380/777-300ER



Doha – Perth

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly 777-300ER

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 4 weekly A380

eff 01AUG20 1 daily A380



Doha – Phuket eff 01JUL20 1 daily 787-8

Doha – Prague

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 3 weekly A330-200

eff 01AUG20 5 weekly A330-200



Doha – Rome

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 3 weekly 777-300ER

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 5 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01AUG20 1 daily 777-300ER



Doha – Salalah

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 2 weekly A320

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 4 weekly A320

eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320



Doha – Sao Paulo Guarulhos

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 5 weekly 777-200LR

eff 01JUL20 1 daily 777-200LR



Doha – Seoul Incheon 1 daily 777-300ER

Doha – Shanghai Pu Dong

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01JUL20 1 daily 777-300ER



Doha – Shiraz

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 2 weekly A320

eff 01JUL20 4 weekly A320



Doha – Singapore

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily A350-1000XWB

eff 01JUL20 2 daily A350-1000XWB



Doha – Sohar

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 1 weekly A320

eff 01AUG20 3 weekly A320



Doha – Stockholm Arlanda

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 2 weekly A350-900XWB

eff 01JUL20 3 weekly A350-900XWB



Doha – Sydney 1 daily A380 (Overall service reduced from 2 to 1 daily in Sep/Oct, as Doha – Sydney – Canberra A350 service cancelled until 23OCT20)

Doha – Tbilisi

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 4 weekly A320

eff 01AUG20 5 weekly A320



Doha – Tehran Imam Khomeini

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 12 weekly A350-900XWB/-1000XWB

eff 01AUG20 13 weekly, various aircraft



Doha – Thiruvananthapuram

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly A320/321

eff 01JUL20 1 daily A321



Doha – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 777-300ER

Doha – Tunis

01JUN20 – 31JUL20 3 weekly A350-900XWB

eff 01AUG20 5 weekly A350-900XWB



Doha – Vienna 5-7 weekly 787-8

Doha – Warsaw

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 4 weekly 787-8

eff 01AUG20 4 weekly A350-900XWB



Doha – Washington Dulles eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 777-300ER

Doha – Windhoek eff 07JUL20 3 weekly 787-8

Doha – Yerevan eff 01JUL20 4 weekly A330-200

Doha – Zagreb eff 01JUL20 3 weekly A320

Doha – Zanzibar eff 15JUL20 4 weekly 787-8

Doha – Zurich

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 4 weekly A350-900XWB

01JUL20 – 31JUL20 11 weekly A350-900XWB

eff 01AUG20 2 daily A350-900XWB