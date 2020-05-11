Ryanair in the last few days opened reservation on additional routes for its interim schedule, set to resume later this week. Additional routes scheduled from London Stansted until 31MAY20 as follows.
London Stansted – Bucharest eff 15MAY20 3 weekly
London Stansted – Porto eff 22MAY20 1 daily
London Stansted – Sofia eff 15MAY20 3 weekly
Ryanair resumes additional London Stansted routes in mid-May 2020
