Eurowings during the month of May 2020 is gradually resume selected routes, reflected in recent schedule update. The following is planned operation for the week of 24MAY20, as of 10MAY20. Additional changes may occur in the next few days.
Cologne – Bastia 1 weekly
Cologne – Berlin Tegel 6 weekly
Cologne – Edinburgh 2 weekly
Cologne – Hamburg 6 weekly
Cologne – Kavala eff 23MAY20 2 weekly
Cologne – Lisbon 2 weekly
Cologne – Munich 6 weekly
Cologne – Palma Mallorca 7 weekly
Cologne – Zagreb 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – Barcelona 3 weekly
Dusseldorf – Berlin Tegel 9 weekly
Dusseldorf – Budapest eff 16MAY20 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – Catania eff 21MAY20 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – Hamburg 9 weekly
Dusseldorf – Ibiza 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – Irakleion eff 23MAY20 1 weekly
Dusseldorf – London Heathrow 6 weekly
Dusseldorf – Manchester 3 weekly
Dusseldorf – Milan Malpensa 4 weekly
Dusseldorf – Naples 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – Olbia eff 23MAY20 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – Palma Mallorca 7 weekly
Dusseldorf – Prague 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – Rome 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – Salzburg eff 19MAY20 4 weekly
Dusseldorf – Sylt eff 21MAY20 4 weekly
Dusseldorf – Thessaloniki eff 19MAY20 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – Vienna 6 weekly
Dusseldorf – Zurich 6 weekly
Hamburg – Palma Mallorca 7 weekly
Hamburg – Stuttgart 6 weekly
Hamburg – Vienna 4 weekly
Munich – Palma Mallorca 6 weekly
Stuttgart – Berlin Tegel 4 weekly
Stuttgart – Prishtina 16MAY20 / 30MAY20
Stuttgart – Split 30MAY20
Eurowings week of 24MAY20 operations as of 10MAY20
Posted
Eurowings during the month of May 2020 is gradually resume selected routes, reflected in recent schedule update. The following is planned operation for the week of 24MAY20, as of 10MAY20. Additional changes may occur in the next few days.