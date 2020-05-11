Eurowings week of 24MAY20 operations as of 10MAY20

Eurowings during the month of May 2020 is gradually resume selected routes, reflected in recent schedule update. The following is planned operation for the week of 24MAY20, as of 10MAY20. Additional changes may occur in the next few days.



Cologne – Bastia 1 weekly

Cologne – Berlin Tegel 6 weekly

Cologne – Edinburgh 2 weekly

Cologne – Hamburg 6 weekly

Cologne – Kavala eff 23MAY20 2 weekly

Cologne – Lisbon 2 weekly

Cologne – Munich 6 weekly

Cologne – Palma Mallorca 7 weekly

Cologne – Zagreb 2 weekly

Dusseldorf – Barcelona 3 weekly

Dusseldorf – Berlin Tegel 9 weekly

Dusseldorf – Budapest eff 16MAY20 2 weekly

Dusseldorf – Catania eff 21MAY20 2 weekly

Dusseldorf – Hamburg 9 weekly

Dusseldorf – Ibiza 2 weekly

Dusseldorf – Irakleion eff 23MAY20 1 weekly

Dusseldorf – London Heathrow 6 weekly

Dusseldorf – Manchester 3 weekly

Dusseldorf – Milan Malpensa 4 weekly

Dusseldorf – Naples 2 weekly

Dusseldorf – Olbia eff 23MAY20 2 weekly

Dusseldorf – Palma Mallorca 7 weekly

Dusseldorf – Prague 2 weekly

Dusseldorf – Rome 2 weekly

Dusseldorf – Salzburg eff 19MAY20 4 weekly

Dusseldorf – Sylt eff 21MAY20 4 weekly

Dusseldorf – Thessaloniki eff 19MAY20 2 weekly

Dusseldorf – Vienna 6 weekly

Dusseldorf – Zurich 6 weekly

Hamburg – Palma Mallorca 7 weekly

Hamburg – Stuttgart 6 weekly

Hamburg – Vienna 4 weekly

Munich – Palma Mallorca 6 weekly

Stuttgart – Berlin Tegel 4 weekly

Stuttgart – Prishtina 16MAY20 / 30MAY20

Stuttgart – Split 30MAY20